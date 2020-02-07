I-430 temporary alternating lane closures Feb. 11-12

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Improvements to I-430 will require temporary, alternating lane closures between Cantrell Rd. and Crystal Hills Rd., according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Weather permitting, crews will alternatingly close the outside lanes of I-430 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the following manner:

Tuesday, February 11 between mile markers 9 and 10 of the northbound lanes

Wednesday, February 12 between mile markers 11 and 12 of the southbound lanes

Traffic will be controlled by traffic cones and signage. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. You can also follow us on Twitter @myARDOT.