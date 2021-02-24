I-430 bridge closure postponed again due to weather

Local News

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – The Interstate 430 river bridge closure is delayed again, for the upcoming weekend, due to unfavorable weather in the forecast.

This comes after recent delays to the project due to winter weather.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) announced on Wednesday that plans are being made to reschedule that bridge closure for a weekend with more favorable weather conditions. Specific dates have not been determined but will be announced soon.

When the weather permits, operations will allow crews to erect structural beams and install safety platforms.  That single-weekend closure will minimize the number of nightly lane closures during the project.

Additional travel information and updates can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories