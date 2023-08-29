LONOKE, Ark. – A crash involving a wrong way driver on Interstate 40 has blocked westbound traffic in Lonoke County Tuesday morning.

Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash at 7:49 a.m. between Lonoke and Carlisle. Traffic officials said a multi-tractor trailer was also involved in the crash.

ARDOT crews are diverting traffic at the 183 Mile Marker onto Highway 70.

Officials have not released the condition of the drivers involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

To stay updated on the latest traffic updates, visit our traffic page.