LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Continued construction on westbound lanes of the new Interstate 30 Arkansas River Bridge will cause full street closures in the upcoming weeks.

The street closures will affect areas of both Little Rock and North Little Rock and will be of varying lengths.

If weather permits, crews with the Arkansas Department of Transportation will close the following streets:

North Little Rock

Cypress Street between Washington Avenue and Broadway Street will close beginning Monday Aug.7, continuing for 10 weeks. Traffic will detour west on Broadway Street to Poplar Street to continue south to Washington Avenue or Riverfront Drive.

Riverfront Drive between Pine and Olive Streets will close beginning Friday Aug. 11 through Aug. 14. Traffic will detour to Broadway Street.

Little Rock

3rd Street between Mahlon Martin and Ferry Streets will close over a weekend that has not been announced at this time. Officials with ARDOT said that the closure dates will be announced at a later date.

Traffic will detour north on Mahlon Martin Street, turn west onto President Clinton Avenue and head south on Sherman Street.

For a full list of closures and the latest on the 30 Crossing Project, visit ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.