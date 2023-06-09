LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Construction on Interstate 30 will cause lane closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock starting Monday.

If weather permits, closures will begin the week of Monday, June 12. Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said that double lane closures will be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The expected closures are listed below:

Daytime closures (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Riverfront Drive westbound between Washington Avenue and Cypress Street in North Little Rock (single-lane closure)

Riverfront Drive eastbound between Olive and Pine streets in North Little Rock (single-lane closure)

Cypress Street southbound between 5th and Broadway streets in North Little Rock (single-lane closure)

Broadway Street between Cypress and Locust streets in North Little Rock (single-lane closures)

Overnight closures (8 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

I-30 between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and I-40 in North Little Rock (single and double-lane closures and traffic shifts)

I-30 westbound to I-630 westbound ramp (Exit 139B) in Little Rock (single-lane closure)

I-630 ramps onto and off 15th Street between College Street and the I-630 interchange in Little Rock; detours will be signed (full closures)

I-30/I-40 lanes and ramps at the north terminal in North Little Rock (single-lane closures)

I-30 frontage road southbound between 6th and 10th Streets in Little Rock (single-lane closure)

Riverfront Drive eastbound between Olive and Pine streets in North Little Rock (single-lane closure)

Cypress Street southbound between 5th and Broadway streets in North Little Rock (single-lane closure)

Broadway Street between Cypress and Locust streets in North Little Rock (single-lane closures)

Officials said that traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signage. Traffic crews also warned drivers to be cautious when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

For a full list of closures and the latest on the 30 Crossing Project, visit ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.