Interstate 30 accident in Little Rock still causing delay to traffic, school bus schedule

Local News

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Accident on I-30 WB just east of the 65th St. exit causing slowdowns. The accident has been cleared, but traffic is still seeing this delay.

The accident was also reportedly causing a delay for Little Rock school buses also.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories