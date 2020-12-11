Interstate 30 accident in Little Rock still causing delay to traffic, school bus schedule

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Accident on I-30 WB just east of the 65th St. exit causing slowdowns. The accident has been cleared, but traffic is still seeing this delay.

Pulaski Co: Lanes blocked due to a previously reported accident on WB I-30 near Mile Marker 136.1 have been cleared. #ARtraffic #CNAtraffic — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) December 11, 2020

The accident was also reportedly causing a delay for Little Rock school buses also.

Attention Parents:

An accident on the interstate is causing a significant traffic backup in several directions & potential delays in LRSD school bus pickup. It does not involve any of our buses. If your student has not been picked up yet & you have questions, 447-4133 or 447-4140 — Little Rock School District (@lrsd) December 11, 2020

LATEST POSTS: