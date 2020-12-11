Interstate 30 accident in Little Rock still causing delay to traffic, school bus schedule

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Accident on I-30 WB just east of the 65th St. exit causing slowdowns. The accident has been cleared, but traffic is still seeing this delay.
The accident was also reportedly causing a delay for Little Rock school buses also.
