Husband finds a way to stay connected with wife in nursing home

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. — Times are getting tough for Arkansans with loved ones in nursing homes.

COVID-19 has those facilities shutting doors to visitors.

We headed out to Heber Springs where one man is doing whatever he can to stay in contact with his bride.

Imagine spending almost everyday together for 57 years and in a day having that all change that’s David Cantrells reality, but as he told me nothing is going to stop him from see the woman he calls momma.

“Monday through Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” said Cantrell.

Those are the days you would typically find Cantrell here at the Southridge Village Nursing Home in Heber Springs.

He does it to get more time with him bride of 57 years who has dementia.

“Everyman should love his wife with all his heart and that’s the way I love my wife, I just love her to death,” said Cantrell.

Showing his love has been challenging this week.

“Before I got kicked out I’d take her a hamburger everyday or something,” said Cantrell.

As COVID-19 began to spread across the natural state.

“In 57 years this is the longest I’ve been without her,” said Cantrell.

His world now a window away.

“I cried, it hurt me, I guess it hurts everybody that can’t go see their loved ones,” said Cantrell.

Making him open his mind to a different way to communicate his love via phone and window on clear days.

“I call nurses and tell them to come to the window and they come and rack the window for me and we’ll talk,” said Cantrell.

And in the mean time he is spending his extra time with the rest of his family, but he tells us it just isn’t the same.

“I’ve got some good friends, but that ain’t like my wife. I’ve got a great daughter in law but that ain’t like my wife,” said Cantrell.

David tells us that he hopes by sharing his love story that it will inspire other people who may have family in long term care to just find a way to stay connected with them during this time.