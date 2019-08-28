Hurricane Dorian at Category 1, expected to intensify

As of 1 PM CDT, Thursday, Tropical Storm Dorian was upgraded to a Category 1 Hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. The hurricane is expected to bring hurricane conditions to the U.S. Virgin Islands island of St. Thomas.

The eastern coast of Puerto Rico will receive tropical storm conditions Thursday and into Friday and possibly some hurricane conditions, but actual landfall on Puerto Rico is not forecasted.

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting the storm to make landfall on the North Florida Coast Monday, September 2 as a Category 3 Hurricane. The cone of uncertainty, however, allows for a landfall anywhere from Hilton Head, SC to Miami, FL. All of coastal Florida, Georgia, and southern South Carolina will need to daily monitor the forecast for Dorian.



A Category 3 Hurricane is considered a Major Hurricane and it has maximum sustained winds between 111 and 129 mph.