Hurricane Barry? Tropical Trouble is Brewing in the Gulf

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – At 10 AM, Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center, NHC, has given an organizing cluster of thunderstorms in the northern Gulf of Mexico a high chance of developing into a tropical system. Given the current weather pattern over the Gulf Coast states, there even potential that by this weekend, it could reach hurricane status, Category 1, by Saturday.

To be able to reach hurricane status, the next 36 hours of development will be crucial for its ability to achieve it. This window will need to be watched because if we don’t, that will change the overall intensity and even path as it continues to move west then north.

As you can see in the imagery below, the forecast track does include this system having an impact on Arkansas. The main concern would be high rainfall amounts. As of now, there is a decent agreement from guidance out to Saturday. After that, the cone of uncertainty grows quite large. This is not unusual. For those that don’t know, the cone of uncertainty is the possible forecast that the center of the storm could track. As of Wednesday, the current end to the 5-day forecast track of this storm shows the center could vary by nearly 450 miles!

Depending on where the center tracks, it would mean a significant shift to where the heaviest rain axis sets up. The two images below are forecast rainfall amounts with this system from two different forecast models. As you can see, one system now has the highest rain totals across western Arkansas while the other is still favoring the eastern half.

For now, this is a system certainly worth watching. As more data comes in and it becomes better organized that large cone of uncertainty will narrow with an increase in forecast confidence as well as our forecast rainfall range.

What can you do right now? The best thing is to stay with us for updates with this system as we get new data every day. Once we hone in on where the highest rainfall axis will set up, plans can be made then for any concern of possible flooding.