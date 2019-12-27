Huntsville locals “live mas” with its 1st ever Taco Bell

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A project months in the making in now the talk of the town in Huntsville.

Taco Bell opened its doors for the 2,400 people who live in Huntsville.

It is located along the 412 Express and is the first one to open in Madison County.

The chain restaurant is already a big hit by adding jobs to Huntsville and a bit of variety when it comes to food choices.

Taco Bell customer Julia Whitley said, “We’re all very excited because we only have two other fast-food places in Huntsville and they’re all pretty busy.”

The city voted to approve the addition of the restaurant in May 2019.