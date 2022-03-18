LONOKE COUNTY, Ark- The family of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain says they’re accepting the decision made by jury members Friday morning.

The jury found former Lonoke County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Davis not guilty of manslaughter in the shooting of Brittain in June. The jury did find Davis guilty of negligent homicide, a lesser sentence.

“I’m not happy,” said Brittain’s grandmother Rebecca Payne.

The charge will be classified as a misdemeanor instead of a felony. Hunter’s family says their biggest concern moving forward is Davis’ future in Law Enforcement.

“Now what’s going to happen? Are people going to have to fear for their life again?” Payne said.

The family’s attorney Devon Jacob says the verdict still sends a strong message.

“The jury has said that Hunter Brittian was unlawfully killed by Michael Davis,” Jacob said.

Jacob says now his eyes are turning toward the department, specifically, Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley.

“If he can’t lead, he needs to step aside and if he doesn’t step aside, then the people need to put him aside,” said Jacob.

Jacob says the trial revealed ‘poor leadership’ in the department.

“It was nine years of supervision that didn’t occur,” Jacob said. “Michael Davis was supposed to be taking medication that night and the sheriff knew that. [Davis] didn’t take the medication which would have kept him calm and now we have a dead child.”

Our station reached out to Sheriff Stanley who says he disagrees with the ‘poor leadership’ comment.

For now, Hunter’s family says they finally have time to breathe.

“He will be with us in our hearts, and I hope everybody will know that and see that as time goes on,” said Payne. “We’re not going to forget about Hunter. He’s 17 forever.”