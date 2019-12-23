Hundreds of kids turned out for 41st Annual Christmas for Kids

Hundreds of children turned out today for the 41st annual Christmas for kids at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

The annual even has been a holiday tradition since 1978 and started with a small party held in the former municipal courtroom with about 40 kids.

Garland County Circuit Judge John Homer Wright has helped organize the free event since it’s inception and says this event truly shows the meaning of the holiday season.

Judge Wright says the event is completely put on by donations with this year the organization giving away 100 new bikes.

More than 15-thousand dollars was raised to help give more than 800 kids, free food and gifts.