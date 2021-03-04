Hundreds of Arkansans report finding dead birds following historic snowstorm

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission says the historic winter weather was deadly for a lot of animals, especially birds.

Hundreds of people in Arkansas have reported finding dead birds around their homes in the last two weeks, according to Arkansas Game and Fish.

“It’s heartbreaking because I like watching the bluebirds,” said David Blucker.

Blucker lives in Jacksonville. He says he always looks forward to seeing and hearing the birds in the bluebird boxes he made.

However, in the last few weeks he has not heard many of them.

“After a little while, I quit seeing them and then started finding some laying on the ground,” said Blucker.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission says they believe a significant amount of birds died in the record-breaking snowstorm in February.

Blucker says he found 11 bluebirds dead just inside one bird house on his property.

“They were huddled in a circle inside, evidently froze,” recalled Blucker.

Karen Rowe, with Arkansas Game and Fish says the stretch in February was the harshest period of winter the state has seen in the last 30 years.

“It’s been a disastrous few weeks for wildlife in Arkansas,” said Rowe. “None of the birds that had to survive this winter had ever seen anything like it.”

She says she is hopeful the birds will nest multiple times this year to make up for the lost ones.

“Maybe this spring, everybody needs to put up a bluebird box and we will see how they do,” said Rowe.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, along with researchers at the University of Arkansas have partnered together to further study the storm’s impact.

If you’ve found any dead birds around your home, they’re asking you to fill out this survey.