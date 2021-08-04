Hundreds of Arkansans attend homecoming celebration for Olympian Kayle Browning

WOOSTER, Ark.– The Mayor of Wooster declared August 4th, 2021 as Kayle Browning: Red, White, and Blue Day.

Kayle Browning, 29, returned from the Tokyo Olympic Games this week after receiving a silver medal in International Women’s Trap Shooting.

“This has definitely been a lifelong goal and dream to accomplish. This medal means more than the time and dedication put into it,” said Browning.

200 people gathered at Herschel Hall to meet Kayle and take pictures with the silver medal during a homecoming celebration in Greenbrier.

“Faulkner County real soon is going to be 150 years old and today is one of our proudest moments that we’ve been able to have,” said Jim Baker, Faulkner County Judge.

Lawmakers and city leaders all congratulated the city’s only silver-medalist in history. Browning told everyone who attended that she won the medal for them, too

“Thank you so much for your support and everything that y’all have done,” said Browning.