LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Hundreds gathered at the steps of the Capitol for the Arkansas Right to Life March, Sunday, marking the 50th anniversary since the decision of Roe v. Wade was passed.

Those gathered celebrated Arkansas’ near total abortion ban and the overturning Roe v. Wade.

Shouts fill the air as people fill the front steps of the Capitol celebrating Arkansas’ abortion ban.

Guest speaker, Gianna Jessen, brought in by Arkansas Right to Life, shared her story about having cerebral palsy as a result of a failed abortion she survived.

“People have been fighting for so many years for the unborn all these years with just so much opposition,” and “today is a victory shout,” Gianna Jessen said.

Here in Arkansas, new House Bill 1174 could possibly make abortions a homicide with felony charges.

Democratic State Senator, Greg Leding, spoke to us Friday, and he said the bill is frightening.

“It’s just incredibly egregious trying to prosecute women for making their own reproductive health choices,” Leding said.

Although, Jessen said this is just the beginning.

“By the way. we are not finished, you know we value all life in this nation, we are the people of God,” Jessen said.

Leding said the proposal should not come to fruition.

“I can’t think of any grosser government over-reach than inserting ourselves into one of the most intimate and difficult decisions that people can make, so again we will do what we can to oppose this legislation,” Leding stated.

As prayers were shared, and stories were told, people on the steps of the Capitol continue their mission.

Arkansas already has restrictions on abortion, it is only allowed in cases to save the life of the mother.

Although, under current law, the mother can’t be prosecuted.

This new law doesn’t include exceptions for rape or incest.