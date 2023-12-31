SEARCY, Ark. — This year, The Humane Society of Searcy watched as pet after pet waited for their forever home. The shelter along with many others dealt with overcrowding.

The number one goal is always to adopt out as many animals as they can, in hopes of clearing the shelter.

The Humane Society of Searcy is an open admission shelter meaning that every loose dog in the city can be taken to them. For the new year they’re also hoping for more means to help those animals that come in.

The Director, Charles Niementowski says behind the excited barks and longing eyes are animals waiting for their forever home.



“Just now here in December we’ve been really fortunate that we’ve had more adoptions and we’ve also had less coming in,” Niementowski said.



Having some empty space is something that the humane society of Searcy hasn’t seen at all this year.

“Actually, for the entirety of this year and last year we’ve been horribly overcrowded, as many of the shelters are we’ve been full all the time,” Niementowski said.

Niementowski says he only expects the extra room to stay for a little while as the overcrowding tens to happen in the warmer months.



“Right now, we’re real fortunate, but that’s not at all how it is in June or July when at times been as high as 70 cats,” Niementowski said.



Taking care of every stray animal, owner returns, and runaways, is quite the job. Niementowski says they’ve had turnover in staffing and are hoping the new year brings more funding.

“In 2022, we actually had to hire 28 people to maintain a staff of 8,” Niementowski said.



“Last year it improved a bit, we got down to hire 18 over the course of this year, we’re hoping to get some more funding for that so we can be even more competitive on our wages,” Niementowski said.



In partnership with the city of Searcy, the shelter receives some funding from them, the rest is fundraised or donated.



Their number one goal always is to find loving homes for their animals, and as they look to 2024, they plan on continuing to do just that. Niementowski encourages this New Year’s Resolution.



“Please spay and neuter your animals, then we wouldn’t have to be here because there are so many out there that are running loose, people aren’t spay and neutering them,” Niementowski said.