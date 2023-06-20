SEARCY, Ark. – Police in Searcy said that human skeletal remains were found in a wooded area last Friday.

According to the Searcy Police Department, officers were notified by a citizen Friday afternoon of possible human remains in a wooded area near Hubach Drive and South Poplar Street.

After arriving on the scene, police said they found the skeletal remains.

Officers gathered the remains and sent them to the Arkansas Crime Lab for identification.

Officials with the Evidence Recovery Team from the Federal Bureau of Investigation were also contacted to assist with the recovery of the remains.

There was no word from investigators if the remains are believed to be tied to any active investigations.