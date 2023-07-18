SEARCY, Ark. – Police in Searcy said that the human remains found in a wooded area last month were identified as a man from Hot Spring County.

Officials with the Searcy Police Department said the person was identified as 36-year-old Douglas Baker of Bismarck.

According to officers, a homeless person found Baker’s remains in a wooded area near Hubach Drive and South Poplar Street on June 16. Shortly after, officers estimated that the remains were weeks to months old.

Police said the cause of death is still undetermined.

The police department is asking anyone with information about Baker’s death or anyone that may have been associated with him over the last few months to contact investigators at 501-279-1038.