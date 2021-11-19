Huge outpouring of support for Officer Tommy Norman and family after loss of his daughter

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A North Little Rock police officer who has been lauded across social media for his efforts in helping the community is now getting overwhelming support from around the world after a tragic loss.

On Thursday, Ofc. Tommy Norman posted the heartbreaking news that his daughter, Alyssa Norman, had died the previous day.

Messages of bereavement and support came in from around the world, and late Thursday the NLRPD officer started a GoFundMe campaign to pay for funeral expenses and benefit Alyssa’s 2-year-old son Kingston.

Norman set a goal of $50,000 for the campaign. According to officials with GoFundMe, nearly 2,000 donations had come in raising more than $57,000 in just 18 hours.

Officer Norman gained international recognition over his years of service for his community outreach and charitable works.

There has been no word from the family on funeral arrangements at this time.