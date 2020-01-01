Northeast Arkansas fire crews responding to restaurant fire

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) – Lawrence County fire crews responded to a restaurant fire Wednesday in Hoxie.

According to Hoxie Fire Chief Robert Needham, crews received a call at 11:45 a.m. of a fire at the Ole Hickory BBQ restaurant on Texas Street.

Needham said the fire started in the upstairs area of the building. He said the restaurant area was not affected by the fire, but received heavy water damage.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to put the fire completely out.

The owners of the restaurant are aware of the fire.

Needham said Arkansas State Police are investigating the fire.

The Hoxie Fire Department, Walnut Ridge Fire Department, Hoxie Police Department, Walnut Ridge Police Department, and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the fire.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories