HOW TO VOTE: Arkansan Marybeth Byrd competes for Top 11 tonight on The Voice

LOS ANGELES, CA. — Tonight on The Voice, Marybeth Bryd will be competing for Top 11.

She made top 13 last week giving an outstanding performance.

Tomorrow the Top 11 will be announced.

We want to give her as much support as possible and show you how easy it is to Vote for team Marybeth.

Tonight at 7 p.m. starts the second week of the live shows. You can vote with different methods, which submits even more votes.

Different ways to vote:

Using The Voice official app

The Voice website, “nbc.com/voicevote“

Xfinity (subscribers can vote from their remotes and online)

Apple Music! If you purchase or stream any of Marybeth’s studio recorded songs, that counts as a vote.

Go vote tonight for Marybeth! Go Marybeth, and good luck!