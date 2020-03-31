How to report price gouging to the Attorney General’s office

This photo illustration shows a bottle of hand sanitizer on March 5, 2020 in Washington,DC. – Amazon pledged on March 5, 2020 to take steps to fight price gouging after a US senator complained of “unjustifiably high prices” on hand sanitizers and surgical masks to protect against coronavirus infections. The US retail giant responded to a letter from Senator Ed Markey, who wrote that Amazon appeared to be profiting from panic buying related to the epidemic. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –Bad actors show up in bad situations and will do almost anything to make a quick buck off of concerned Arkansans. One of these ways is through price gouging home essentials. In order to stop price gouging, it must be reported to my office.

Report:

Name and address of the business

Name of the website

Clear photo of the item and price

Name of the product (Including brand, size, quality, and price)

Additional information on the product and the link to the product

To report price gouging, visit the ArkansasAG.gov/COVID19. For additional questions or assistance, call 800-482-8982.