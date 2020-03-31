How to report price gouging to the Attorney General’s office

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –Bad actors show up in bad situations and will do almost anything to make a quick buck off of concerned Arkansans. One of these ways is through price gouging home essentials. In order to stop price gouging, it must be reported to my office.
Report:
- Name and address of the business
- Name of the website
- Clear photo of the item and price
- Name of the product (Including brand, size, quality, and price)
- Additional information on the product and the link to the product
To report price gouging, visit the ArkansasAG.gov/COVID19. For additional questions or assistance, call 800-482-8982.