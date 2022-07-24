LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A/C units are on overload in Arkansas and companies like Cracker Jack Air Pro’s phones are ringing off the hook.

The founder of Cracker Jack Air Pros, Brandon Stowe, said, “we can get the call volume of around 200-to a thousand calls a day depending on if it goes from 90-100 degrees”.

Stowe said A/C units are working overtime to compete with the heat, causing a lot of them to go out.

“Our A/C’s we often think of as a luxury, but right now in this heat they are a live support system,” said Stowe.

So how do you keep your house cool while waiting for it to be fixed?

First, make sure you have clean air filters.

“The difference here can be 20-30% of efficiency on you’re A/C system,” stated Stowe.

Next, make sure to close all of your blinds and curtains,

“Make sure all of your windows are shut. opening up windows for a cross breeze in this type of temperature, is only going to add heat,” said Stowe.

Lastly, check your breaker box.

Stowe stated, “you’re going to want to make sure that the breaker that’s labeled A/C isn’t tripped.”

To prevent you’re A/C from going out, you want to make sure that the thermostat is set to 75-76 degrees.

“If you set it to a set point where it can actually achieve it, and shut off…then your AC is likely to get a break, get some breathing time, and then back on again,” said Stowe.

At the end of the day, if the heat becomes too much, Stowe said to call the pros.

“If you are not comfortable in it, you are not going to be comfortable an hour from now,” said Stowe.