We spend more time at work than we do at home, so when you enjoy your work environment you feel like part of a family.

Whitney Gorsegner, who is a wellness program manager with the engineering firm Garver, stopped by KARK’s Arkansas Today to talk about how companies can cultivate a fun workplace for employees.

Gorsegner says the key ingredients for any workplace are connectedness, creating community and scheduling fun to bring the balance of home to a work environment.

To learn more about Garver, visit GarverUSA.com.