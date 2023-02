LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and have you decided on a gift for your beloved?

Howard Hurst and Haley Kimbrell with Tipton & Hurst visited KARK 4 News to talk about how to turn the chaos of gift-giving into a focused expression of care.

The duo discusses not only what to focus on when it comes to another’s likes, but also how to budget yourself when trying to find the perfect expression of affection.

For more information, visit TiptonHurst.com.