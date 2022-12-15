LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A big part of the holiday fun is giving! It is no secret that giving impacts not only the recipient but the gifter, too.

Whitney Gorsegner, the wellness program manager for the engineering firm Garver, stopped by Arkansas Today to discuss how giving to others can make us feel better mentally and improve our health.

In addition to spreading kindness and encouraging others to do the same, studies have shown that giving gifts can stimulate the reward centers of your brain, releasing hormones like dopamine and endorphins that make you feel positive.

Gorsegner said that some research even suggests that giving leads to greater happiness for the giver, explaining that In numerous studies, scientists found that those who spent money on others even though they had the option to spend the money on themselves were happier.

