How Close Was Arkansas to Winning? The Shirts Were Already Printed

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- How close was Arkansas to winning a national championship? Let's just say the shirts were already boxed up and ready to ship out.

Stores in Little Rock and Fayetteville hoped to start selling championship gear at 7 a.m. the morning after the Diamond Hogs won the title. In order to be ready to roll, some shirts were printed in advance.

If you're still deeply mourning the series, you aren't going to want to look below . We have images of the designs posted.

As you might expect, the shirts that have already printed will be donated to charities that can utilize them globally.

If you're brave enough to glance, the designs are below:

