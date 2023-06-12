LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A house was destroyed in Little Rock after a fire broke out Monday afternoon.

According to the Little Rock Fire Department, the fire started on the second floor of the two-story house located on 6th and Johnson Street at 12:30 p.m.

The house, which was under renovation, was destroyed, but officials said that no injuries were reported.

There was no word from fire officials on if any nearby structures or homes were affected by the blaze.

Fire officials said that the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.