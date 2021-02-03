House Committee discusses alcohol bills in legislative session

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There was a bevy of booze bills being presented in the House Rules Committee on Wednesday.

HB1228 would allow for areas in dry counties to apply to be an entertainment district just like in wet counties. Representative Lee Johnson said he wants to afford those areas the same opportunities, but also said this would give restaurants an easier pathway to become a private club in a dry county, “It does not in any way create any new alcohol sales. It doesn’t circumvent the process by which restaurants in these dry areas can serve alcohol.”

Opponents of the bill said dry counties wished to be dry for a reason. Larry Page with the Arkansas Faith and Ethics Council says dry counties have been ok with private clubs but entertainment districts are too far, “People in dry counties don’t want to see people coming out of these establishments, these so-called private clubs with cocktails, mixed drinks, beer, wine walking around the outside areas of their towns.”

HB1228 passed.

Representative Karolyn Brown presented HB1341 that would allow for on-premise sales of alcohol on Christmas. Gretchen Hall with the Little Rock Conventions Bureau says this would greatly assist restaurants in the state by eliminating any confusion about alcohol sales and would enhance customer expectations. She said, “It’s just one more small burden to lift and to allow them to have this additional revenue capacity on Christmas Day. “

One woman spoke against the bill and said this is not a bill that reflects the values of Arkansas, “My goodness can we not give Jesus one day of the year to not serve alcohol.”

HB1341 failed.

SB32 would allow for liquor stores, microbrewery-restaurants, and small breweries the ability to deliver alcohol directly to consumers. This is something that is currently allowed under Governor Asa Hutchinson’s emergency rules. Those in the industry say only a handful of liquor stores are doing this but many more would jump if rules were guaranteed.

_____ said, “Some of them have not wanted to make that leap and invest in insurance, personnel, and vehicles until the law became permanent.”

One woman who spoke against the bill said nobody ever brought this up as being a good idea before the pandemic and said nobody other than the Governor had any say in establishing that rule, “It was never brought up by the industry before the emergency order. you, as the Legislature, never had the opportunity to say, ‘yeah that’s a good idea’. “

Quinten Willard is a the owner of Fort Smith Brewing Company and he thinks there should not be any concerns about minors getting a hold of alcohol as a result of this rule, “The past year throughout this pandemic it has been used responsibly and nobody has misused it and I’m confident it will continue that way.”

SB32 passed.