MAUMELLE, Ark. — A house in Maumelle was seen fully engulfed in flames.

This blaze is near Maumelle Boulevard and Odom, it’s right across from the Kroger.

According to officials, the fire started in the garage.

The cause is unknown as of right now.

Reports started coming in from drivers around 8:40 p.m.

Maumelle fire crews are on scene.

Officials say there were no injuries.