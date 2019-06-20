House catches fire after struck by lightning, homeowner says

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A home was heavily damaged after a homeowner says it was struck by lightning.
Officials received a call about a house fire on Talihana Drive around 9:25 p.m.
Crews were still on the scene two hours later, officials say.
No injuries have been reported.
The cellphone video above is courtesy of Eric Lancaster.
@HaydenNix @KATVToddYak Lighting struck a house in Indian Hills NLR, engulfed in flames. #ARWX pic.twitter.com/hlSKAI37MB — Eric Lancaster (@ericjlancaster) June 20, 2019