House catches fire after struck by lightning, homeowner says

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A home was heavily damaged after a homeowner says it was struck by lightning. 

Officials received a call about a house fire on Talihana Drive around 9:25 p.m.

Crews were still on the scene two hours later, officials say. 

No injuries have been reported. 

