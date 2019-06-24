Hot Springs woman killed in shooting, suspect jailed

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A woman is dead and a man is in jail after a weekend shooting.

It happened on Saturday, according to a news release issued Monday by the Hot Springs Police Department (HSPD).

The victim has been identified as Stephanie Malicoat, 40. Police say the suspect is Lavar Strickland, 42. Both are of Hot Springs.

The HSPD says the scene of the shooting was 315 North Patterson St., where officers found Mailcoat’s body inside a home.

At that time, Strickland was charged with Criminal Use of a Prohibited Weapon and Possession of a Defaced Firearm. On Monday, charges of Murder 2nd Degree and 3 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Minor (Felony) were added.

He is being held on $600,000 bond at the Garland County Detention Center.

