Hot Springs woman dead, another hurt in crash on I-30 Saturday

BENTON, Ark. — A Hot Springs woman is dead and another person was injured after a crash on Interstate 30 over the weekend.

Desani Neal, 22, died in the collision, while a 19-year-old Malvern woman was hurt.

The crash happened shortly after 10:00 a.m. Saturday on I-30 East near mile marker 116.

According to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, the PT Cruiser driven by Neal went out of control and overcorrected, causing it to roll over and strike the concrete walls along the roadway.

The investigation into the crash is underway.