Hot Springs water currently third place in National Tank of the Year contest

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The city of Hot Springs is known for its water, but it’s the city’s new water tank that is gaining national attention.

The Hot Springs water tank is currently in third place in the Tank of the Year contest. The mural on the tank nowas designed by Ryan Kahler Rooney, a local artist. The main images on the landscape design, the rolling hills and the smooth water, were what Rooney said he really wanted to focus on, as he felt those were what really made Hot Springs home.

The deadline to vote is close of business on Friday, Oct. 16.

To vote, go to http://tankoftheyear.tnemec.com