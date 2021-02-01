Hot Springs Village man sings Taps every night

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. – Taps is known by a single note symbolizing appreciation and service. One man in Hot Springs Village is performing a different rendition of the song as each day ends.

As the sky transitions from blue to orange and the sun sinks below the trees, Bill Wiard stands on the edge of his balcony overlooking the lake and sings Taps. It’s a way of showing his appreciation for the day and the scenery.

“The clouds up there occasionally all light up and then that reflects on the water,” Wiard said.

Even more importantly, he’s showing how thankful he is that he is able to enjoy those moments.

“We’ve been very lucky,” Wiard said.

Just more than a year ago, Wiard was looking at a much different view.

“We looked back and the whole house was in flames,” Wiard said.

In a matter of minutes, his home of almost 20 years caught fire. He and his wife just barely made it out alive.

“If we had slept five to ten minutes longer we would’ve been toast,” Wiard said.

Through it all, he remained positive that he’d be back right here overlooking the lake.

“I look forward to the future and what’s happened whether it’s good or bad is behind me,” Wiard said.

Now as he steps out on his patio to watch the sun set, the orange rays reflecting on the water serve as a reminder of his past. The song, is an ode to his future.

“It’s a way of saying thank you for the day and what we have,” Wiard said.

Wiard says it’s also a way to give hope to his neighbors especially during this pandemic.