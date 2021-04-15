Hot Springs teen killed in Wednesday night shooting, suspect in custody

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- Hot Springs police say a teen is dead and a man is in custody after a shooting Wednesday night.

Officers say they found the teen, identified as 16-year-old Cam’Ron Vallequese Coger of Hot Springs, suffering from a gunshot wound while responding to a shooting report in the 300 block of Cones Road around 9 p.m.

Police say 19-year-old Tyrese Darnell Davis was named a suspect and arrested on a manslaughter charge a short time later.

Hot Springs police say anyone with information on the shooting should call Detective Mark Fallis at 501-32-6789 ext. 6720.