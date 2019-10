HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Police officers responded to 206 Rocky Reef Circle about a call of a domestic disturbance and shots fired around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning

When police arrived they found a female victim who told them her husband Glasper Brown, 42, hit her and shot at her.

Brown was barricaded inside the house and would not leave until Hot Springs SWAT got him to surrender peacefully and without injury.

Brown is charged with Aggravated Assault and Domestic Battery in the 3rd degree.