Hot Springs School District encouraging community to ‘Adopt-A-Senior’

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Hot Springs School District is encouraging the community to consider adopting a senior.

Since the Class of 2020’s graduation won’t be the same with the pandemic here’s how you can ‘Adopt A Senior’.

It’s asking for people in the community to sign up to send a celebratory graduation package. Some items to include are gift cards, snack foods, college prep items, laundry supplies, and school supplies.

The packages will be placed in their yard along with specially ordered senior signage.

The Adopt-A-Senior effort is an organized initiative to ensure that every single HSSD senor receives a celebratory Graduation Gift Package, in addition to specially order senior signage to be placed in their yeards by Administrators during the week of May 11.

If you want to be apart of Adopt-A-Senior here is how:

Email Aquia Vasseau at casseaua@hssd.net

Include your name, phone number, email, and the name of your senior or ask that Ms. Vasseau pair you with one of our senior students (220 total) who needs adoption.

Once you have received confirmation and/or have been assigned a student, bring your graduation package items to the HSWCHS front office between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. by May 11.