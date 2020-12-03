Hot Springs putting together a plan for city growth with 2021 budget

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- The city of Hot Springs is in the middle of a movement to both redevelop and preserve its own history.

The city wants to grow tourism, and what to do with the former Majestic hotel site has been a major part of that conversation.

Earlier this week the city board approved its 2021 budget, outlining its top priorities and listed redevelopment of the site as its first one.

No official word on what the plan is right now. The property is over 5 acres in the middle of downtown.

Over the summer the city asked for development proposals. It’s looking for a handful of things in redevelopment; something that makes money and improves the quality of life.

It wants something to make use of that thermal water and keep the city’s iconic status.

A study came out this year highlighting the best development plans.

The top idea is a complex that uses the hot springs, but with a different experience from bathhouses and hotels already in town.

It also suggests a high-end hotel.

