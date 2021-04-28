Hot Springs prepares for socially safe Arts & The Park Festival

Akeem Kemp will perform live at Art Springs on Saturday, May 1 at 7 pm. Art Springs, located at Hill Wheatley Plaza, takes place during the opening weekend of the 10-day Arts & The Park festival in Hot Springs.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The Hot Springs Area Cultural Alliance is kicking off this weekend with the 10-day long Arts & The Park Festival.

The festival starts Friday, April 30 with the grand opening of the Art Moves: Griots outdoor art exhibition along the Hot Springs Creek Greenway Trail at 5 p.m.

The 2021 festival will combine in-person and virtual activities that showcase the talents of local and guest artists and allow for safe participation in all scheduled events.

The festival runs through Sunday, May 9.

Children receive free books at Art Springs. Art Springs is located at Hill Wheatley Plaza in Hot Springs and takes place during the first weekend of the 10-day Arts & The Park festival.

Festival goers of all ages will be able to enjoy a socially distanced 2-day long Art Springs juried art exhibit at Hill Wheatley Plaza with live music, celebration of children’s literacy book giveaway, chalk walk, Renaissance fest, and more.

Art Moves: Honoring Hot Springs Griots, an outdoor art installation along the Hot Springs Creek Greenway Trail will pay tribute to two legendary gentlemen with Hot Springs roots, Henry Glover and George Hunt.

Henry Glover will also be inducted into the Arkansas Walk of Fame on Saturday, May 1, at 11 am. The induction ceremony will take place at The Legendary Vapors, 315 Park Ave. The Vapors, which, back in its heyday, would not have allowed Henry Glover to cross racial boundaries and perform on its stage, will be hosting the induction ceremony.

Festival goers enjoy artist booths at Art Springs, the opening weekend of Hot Springs’ Arts & The Park 10-day festival.

The festival continues through the week with workshops, literary events, performances, and Gallery Walk.

After successful participation in the 2020 Arts & The Park virtual options, the 2021 celebration will continue to offer studio Tours, some Gallery Tours, and workshops virtually.

All CDC COVID-19 precaution recommendations will be followed.

For more information and a full schedule of events visit the event website.