New details released in Hot Springs officer-involved shooting that wounded suspect

Update:

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – New details are being released about a Wednesday morning officer-involved shooting.

The Hot Springs Police Department (HSPD) says officers were called to a home on Chappel Hill Rd. shortly before 11:30 a.m. and found Zachary Burks, 30, standing on a boat dock.

Police say Burks’ father had called 911 to report his son had called to say someone was chasing him and shooting at him.

When officers went there to investigate, a neighbor told them shots had been fired behind a home at a boat dock on Lake Hamilton.

As officers walked toward a stairway leading down to the water they saw Burks on the boat dock. They say he raised a handgun and pointed it at them but then lowered it. Burks reportedly raised the weapon a second time and again pointed it at officers.

That’s when one of the officers fired his rifle at Burks, striking him in the arm. After being wounded, Burks jumped in the water and officers rushed in to pull him out. Burks was treated at a hospital and released to police custody.

Police say Burks had been armed with a Ruger Redhawk .44 magnum 6-shot revolver that contained two expended cartridges and one live round in the cylinder. Eight spent .44 magnum shell casings were found on the boat dock.

Information released by police on Thursday states that Burks has multiple felony convictions on his record, including a 2009 charge of battery in Garland County.

Update:

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Police have released the name of the suspect who was armed and shot as Zachary Ray Burks, 30, of Hot Springs.

Zachary Ray Burks

Burks was released from the hospital for his injuries and has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of Firearm by Certain Person.

Burks his currently being held in the Garland County Detention Center on a zero bond parole hold.

As per departmental policy, the officer will be placed on administrative leave with pay, pending an administrative investigation.

Original:

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- Hot Springs Police and Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Hot Springs Police say they received a 911 call in reference to shots fired in the 300 block of Chappel Hill Road.

Hot Springs Police say after they encountered the suspect who was armed, an officer discharged his weapon and the suspect was shot.

We’re told the suspect is alive and is receiving treatment at a hospital.

HSPD officials say the suspect’s injuries are not life-threatening.

According to a release from Hot Springs Police, Arkansas State Police will assume the investigation.

This is a developing story.