Hot Springs Police searching for second suspect in connection to a Saturday shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officers with the Hot Springs Police Department responded to East Grand Avenue in Hot Springs in reference to a shooting that happened at 12:20 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers entered the business and found a man who was later identified as 49-year-old Robert Johnson who was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. Johnson is currently listed in serious condition.

Officers took witness statements at the scene that suggested a brief altercation with the victim and suspects occurred and moments later the victim was shot multiple times by one of the suspects.

On Sunday, Scottie White was arrested due to valid warrants for Accomplice to Battery in the first degree and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

There are warrants currently active for the second suspect, Tony Collins, 46 for first-degree battery and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

If you know where Collins is or see him, you are asked to call The Hot Springs Police Department. The police ask you to not engage with him.