Update: Man reported missing in Hot Springs found safe in Missouri

Update:

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- The Hot Springs Police Department says Ronald Frank Fisk has been found safe in Missouri.

Original Story:

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- The Hot Springs Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing 78-year-old man.

Officials say Ronald Frank Fisk was last known to be at Belvedere Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 2600 Park Ave.

Fisk was last seen wearing a black vest, gray sweatshirt and brown pants.

He is 5’11” with gray balding hair and hazel eyes.

If you see Fisk or know where he may be, call the Hot Springs Police Department at 501-321-6704.