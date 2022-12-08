HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Police in Hot Springs are searching for a teenage boy whose family says is autistic.

Officials with the Hot Springs Police Department said they are searching for 19-year-old Calvin Duvall. Police said he went missing Nov. 23, but his family reported him missing Tuesday.

Duvall was last known to be in the School Street area. His family stated that he is autistic and has a history of schizophrenia.

Officers describe Duvall as a Black man standing 5 feet 10 inches and weighing 155 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Calvin Duval is asked to call the Hot Springs Police Department at 501-321-6704.