Hot Springs police say they are investigating deaths as possible murder-suicide

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Hot Springs police say they are investigating a possible case of murder-suicide.

According to investigators, officers were called to a home on Rocky Reef Circle at 6 a.m. Friday after receiving reports of gunfire.

The officers said the front door was open when they arrived, and inside they said they discovered the bodies of 46-year-old Stephanie Lininger and 56-year-old Angel Valentin, both of Hot Springs.

After talking with witnesses, authorities say they are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide, related to a domestic dispute.

The investigation is ongoing.