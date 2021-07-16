Hot Springs police say they are investigating deaths as possible murder-suicide

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Murder Suicide_-3147458211158274168

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Hot Springs police say they are investigating a possible case of murder-suicide.

According to investigators, officers were called to a home on Rocky Reef Circle at 6 a.m. Friday after receiving reports of gunfire.

The officers said the front door was open when they arrived, and inside they said they discovered the bodies of 46-year-old Stephanie Lininger and 56-year-old Angel Valentin, both of Hot Springs.

After talking with witnesses, authorities say they are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide, related to a domestic dispute.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Contests