Hot Springs police need help finding person who murdered young mother, child last December

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Hot Springs police said they need help to find the person who murdered a young mother and her son last year.

Shaquilla Watts, 21, and Za’vion Watts, 5, were found dead in an apartment at 201 Wynn Street on Dec. 29, 2020. Their deaths were ruled a homicide, but no arrests have been made.

“We have been trying to follow every lead that’s come in and have done so, and they’ve led to nowhere,” said Cpl. Jjesus Anaya, a police department spokesperson. “That’s why we’re seeking the public’s help.”

Police said there were no signs of forced entry, indicating that whoever shot and killed the Wattses knew them.

Shaquilla Watts’ uncle and sister spoke Tuesday and reiterated the need for justice.

“She worked three jobs to take care of that child,” said Billy Evans, Shaquilla Watts’ uncle. “She loved that child.”

Angela Alfaro, Shaquilla Watts’ sister, said the family was extremely close.

“Just her smile lights up everybody,” Alfaro said. “She’s a nice person. She’s very quiet. It’s all about her and her son.”

Alfaro said she advises whoever committed these murders should confess.

“Come clean with it,” Alfaro said. “Turn yourself in.”

Evans said loved ones don’t want to go through another Christmas still wondering who did this.

“What I want is justice,” Evans said. “That would bring joy to us.”

People who have information can contact Detective Mark Fallis with the Hot Springs Police Department at 501-321-6789 ext. 6720.