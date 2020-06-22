Hot Springs Police K-9 back on duty after biting man

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A Hot Springs Police K-9 is back on duty after biting an innocent man below the belt. It happened Monday, June 8th and the victim said he was filling out a job application when the dog attacked him.

Adam Taylor was sitting behind a business on Malvern Avenue in Hot Springs filling out a job application when his morning quickly took a turn.

“I just caught a glimpse of something out of the corner of my eye,” Taylor said.

Rounding the corner was Hot Springs Police K-9 Bear with his handler. They were on thier morning run.

“He turns and started to come at me. Well when he did I rolled to my side and next thing I know the dog has bit me in my groin area,” Taylor said.

Taylor said Bear didn’t immediately let go.

“This dog bit a couple times and then latched. I’ve got my hands in this dog’s mouth trying to pry it open,” Taylor said.

Eventually Bear let go and Taylor went to the hospital.

“The main wound was a hole about the size of my pinky and probably about the depth of my pinky about a half inch,” Taylor said.

Two weeks later, Taylor still walks with a limp and he is scared of dogs walking along the street.

“It’s really..It’s taken a toll on me mentally,” Taylor said.

The Hot Springs Police Department released this statement:

“On 6/8/20 at about 7:30am Ofc. Jonathan Smith and his canine partner Bear were jogging in the 200 block of Malvern Ave. when they encountered Mr. Taylor and he was inadvertently bitten by Bear. Due to the angle and distance of where Taylor was positioned behind the corner of a building it is believed Bear did not see him until he was in very close proximity causing a startle response in both Taylor and Bear and the subsequent bite. Bear was on a leash but Smith was unable to react quickly enough to keep him from reaching Taylor.

Ofc. Smith immediately identified himself and Bear as members of HSPD and summoned medical attention and his supervisors to the scene. HSPD ensured that Mr. Taylor received proper medical attention for his injury and a supervisor spoke directly to him to gather all the details. Canine Bear was immediately suspended from duty until a full supervisory review of the incident could be conducted which resulted in disciplinary action against Smith and steps to mitigate any issues like this in the future. HSPD regrets this incident occurred and we wish Mr. Taylor a full recovery from his injury. We feel this was an isolated incident with Bear as he has spent numerous hours around other officers and in public settings without issue.”