Pine Bluff police investigating weekend shooting of 2-year-old

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff said they are investigating a weekend shooting that injured a 2-year-old.
According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, a woman brought a child into a local emergency room at 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
The mother said she and the child were going south on Georgia Street and heard a loud bang as they crossed the intersection at 21st Avenue. She realized her child had been shot, and she immediately headed to the ER.
Police say the child is currently being treated at a hospital in Little Rock and that she was shot in the neck.
Investigators are asking anyone in the area of the shooting Sunday morning, or anyone else with information about this shooting, to call the PBPD Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or the department dispatch line at 870-541-5300. Tips can also be shared on the department’s Facebook page.