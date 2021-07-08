Pine Bluff police investigating weekend shooting of 2-year-old

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff said they are investigating a weekend shooting that injured a 2-year-old.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, a woman brought a child into a local emergency room at 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

#UPDATE: This is 2-year-old Saige who is fighting for her life.



Pine Bluff police say she was shot on Sunday. Through social media the family is shedding light on her story. The family tells me she’s scheduled to have surgery today, they’re asking for everyone’s prayers. pic.twitter.com/f7LuuXychy — Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) July 8, 2021

The mother said she and the child were going south on Georgia Street and heard a loud bang as they crossed the intersection at 21st Avenue. She realized her child had been shot, and she immediately headed to the ER.

Police say the child is currently being treated at a hospital in Little Rock and that she was shot in the neck.

JUST IN: Pine Bluff Police are searching for the person who shot a little girl in the car at E. 21st Ave and S. Georgia St. on July 4.

Family says Saige Pugh, 2, was shot in the neck and will undergo surgery at 12 today. They’re asking for prayers. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/SR7idZDnEE — Hunter Hoagland (@HunterHoagland) July 8, 2021

Investigators are asking anyone in the area of the shooting Sunday morning, or anyone else with information about this shooting, to call the PBPD Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or the department dispatch line at 870-541-5300. Tips can also be shared on the department’s Facebook page.