Hot Springs Police investigating July 4 homicide after man found shot in backseat of car

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Officers with the Hot Springs Police Department responded to the intersection of Mica and Maiden Street on July 4, at 10:00 a.m. in reference to a welfare check on a car parked with a man inside.

Once officers arrived they found a man, later identified as 23-year-old Tristan Smith of Hot Springs in the backseat.

Smith was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives are currently following up on several leads and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Hot Springs Police Department.