Hot Springs police investigating double homicide

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Hot Springs police were called out to 201 Wynn at the Pebble Creek Apartments for a wellness check on Tuesday afternoon.

It was in Apartment A that they discovered that 21-year-old Shaquilla Watts and her 5-year-old son Zay’vion were dead.

Police were short on details of cause of death and have no suspects but say they are continuing to speak with witnesses.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Mark Fallis at 501-321-6789 ext. 6720.

The Hot Springs School District, which Watts was a graduate from the high school and her son a student, also had a social media post about the incident